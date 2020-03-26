A Million Little Things season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at ABC







What are the chances for an A Million Little Things season 3 renewal at ABC? Is this something that you should really anticipate? Within this article, we come bearing a little bit more information on that subject.

As we often do within these pieces, let’s start by laying out the facts — for now, there is nothing confirmed when it comes to the future of the series. With that being said, that doesn’t mean that it is done. We are very much hoping to see a season 3 renewal; as a matter of fact, we’re going to go ahead and call it a near-lock. This is a show that performs very well for the network — it has a dedicated following, it stands out from the pack, and it also has a chance to tell all sorts of timely, powerful stories. It’s also one that has had to navigate some different timeslots over time.

To date, the show is averaging a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 4.1 million live viewers. While it’s down over 20% in the demo from season 1, things aren’t so bad when it comes to total viewers. There, it’s down only 3%. It’s higher-rated than most of the other 10:00 p.m. shows on ABC that air during the week — it easily topples the likely-to-be-canceled Emergence, as well as bubble show Stumptown. It’s also slightly ahead of The Rookie on Sundays, though that could change as that series is benefiting from airing following American Idol.

We would anticipate that an A Million Little Things season 3 renewal will be issued by the time we get around to mid-May, mostly because that is the pattern that we’ve seen with similar shows in the past. The only reason for some uncertainty at the moment is because we’re living in a complicated period of time. It may take a little longer for ABC to issue renewals — that doesn’t mean that a show like this is in danger. There are just a lot of different boxes that need to be checked at any given moment.

Related News – Be sure to get more information on A Million Little Things

Do you want to see A Million Little Things season 3 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







