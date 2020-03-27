Tommy episode 7 spoilers: A look ahead at the story of ‘Vic’







There is no new episode of Tommy airing on CBS tonight, but odds are, you are already familiar with that refrain. The show’s on a brief break in the middle of its first season, but there will be a chance to see it back on the air soon!

CBS has confirmed now that Edie Falco and the rest of the cast will be back on the air come Thursday, April 2 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and with an installment in “Vic” that is going to be about escalating tensions within the Big Apple. A part of the struggle within this episode is going to be seeing what happens when Tommy deals with the fallout of a community activist’s death. This is the sort of issue that really tests your mettle leading a group like the LAPD — you want to support your cops and your institution, but what if they are wrong? You also can’t afford to lose the public’s trust, given that this comes with a whole host of problems all its own.

To get a few more details right now on the story to come, we suggest that you check out the full Tommy episode 7 synopsis at the bottom of this article:

“Vic” – Tommy faces a political powder keg when racial tension arises between the LAPD and the African American community, following the murder of a notable community activist. While the victim’s death initially looks to be a gang-related hit connected to his past, his death soon seems linked to a local dispute over highly coveted real estate, on TOMMY, Thursday, April 2 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hopefully, this episode will do enough to keep you hooked that it helps you forget about the break. This is, after all, one of the biggest issues with a first-year show going on hiatus so soon — you do run the risk of viewers forgetting that you are still around. We’ll see what happens with the ratings.

