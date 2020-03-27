Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 19 video: The Shorefather







Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 19, be prepared for the Shorefather in all of its glory.

What are we getting? Think in terms of something that is weird, funny, and above all a show-within-a-show in a lot of ways. It’s something that could be a fun look back and also a look at where some people are now. Also, it is a way to show Mike some of what happened while he was away — there’s a movie, but then there is also a performance put on by all of the different people that are a part of this family. Be prepared to laugh (a lot) through all of this — we like to think of it as a really fun distraction from everything that is going on at the moment in the real world.

Want a few more details now on what’s ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the full Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 3 episode 19 synopsis below:

It’s premiere night for the [cast] as they screen a movie they made in Mike’s honor. Then, they cram eight months into one night when they re-enact all the moments Mike missed while he was away in prison.

We think that, at this point, Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been a show based heavily on nostalgia. Because of that, why not go ahead and lean into it as much as possible? This feels like a lot of what this episode is doing at the moment and we get it. We’re going to have more drama certainly before the end of the season, especially since one of the reasons why Snooki is leaving the show is because she wanted to get away from all the drama. There’s gotta be a few more curveballs thrown out there before we get to the very end of everything. Let’s just say that we’re excited to see how all of that pans out in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on the series, including other episode teases

What do you want to see on the next Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode?

Do you think that all of this with Mike will prove to be rather exciting? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Next Jerzday, be here for the world premiere of 'The Shorefather'. 🎥 An all-new #JSFamilyVacation will be, as @DJPaulyD says, A MOVIE! 📣 pic.twitter.com/CTof5OgCH6 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 27, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







