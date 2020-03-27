The Sinner season 4: Is it renewed or canceled at USA Network?







Following tonight’s big, emotional finale, what will the future hold in terms of The Sinner season 4? Is there hope for more?

For starters, let’s kick things off with this — there is no official renewal at the moment on USA. There may never be one. The thing about this show is that due to its anthology structure, there’s no real pressure to ever bring it back for more. The questions revolve mostly around whether or not there is a justified reason to bring it, whether the ratings are good enough, and if there is a pitch that will draw in an even larger audience.

The biggest challenge that The Sinner may have in getting another season is simply that the ratings this time around are far from great. The latest chapter featuring Matt Bomer and (of course) Bill Pullman is averaging a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 650,000 live viewers an episode. These numbers are down considerably from what the show drew back in the second season.

Are there some caveats with these numbers? Sure. For starters, you can argue that there is a huge percentage of people checking it out via their DVR/streaming services … and you’d probably be right to make this said argument. Yet, is it going to be enough? The other concern with a show like The Sinner is the simply that there was a long layoff following the end of season 2 moving into season 3 — that, plus this season airing in the winter rather than the spring, may have significantly hurt awareness. If people are not aware of the show, that makes it a little bit harder for them to find it.

It may take some time to learn of the future fate of The Sinner in one way another — be sure to be patient. Because season 4 would have a new cast and new story, there’s not that much of a reason for the folks at USA Network to hurry.

