Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 18 spoilers: A pastor’s arrest







If you are interested in learning some early Law & Order: SVU season 21 episode 18 details, we have those for you within.

Before we dive in to deep, though, we want to spend a moment discussing the promo … or potential lack thereof. You see, earlier this week showrunner Warren Leight told us that there wouldn’t be a promo for the next new episode. Want to know why? This is what he said, following a tweet about a different NBC show this week not having a promo:

“[It’s] kind of hard for overworked post and promo departments, most relocated to working from home, to cut promos and get approvals, and get them air-ready at the moment.”

What makes this statement so important is that it reminds us of how much work goes into everything that a network does. Something like creating a promo takes a lot of work, and in the midst of the current health crisis, that is challenging.

So if you do want some of the first news on episode 18 (which entitled “Garland’s Baptism By Fire”), we have that in the form of the synopsis below:

04/02/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Chief Garland must put friendship aside when a pastor at his church is arrested. Starring Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Jamie Gray Hyder. Guest starring Demore Barnes, Roger Cross, Aunjanue Ellis and Rick Fox. TV-14

This is an episode worth being excited for — the case itself is going to be challenging, but then you’re adding on top of that a fantastic group of guest stars. Casting has always been a strength of SVU, and that isn’t changing as we dive closer to the finish line this season. Unfortunately, things will not be ending as first planned for season 21 (it’s easy to understand why filming was shut down — safety matters most), but we hope that some of these ideas can be mapped out and extended over to season 22. Isn’t it nice to know that we still have that, plus two more seasons after the fact?

