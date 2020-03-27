Outmatched season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? A look at the ratings







Is Outmatched renewed for a season 2 over at Fox, and should you expect for it to be over the coming months? That’s something we’ll be looking at within this piece.

First and foremost, though, let’s say this: Why in the world is this first season so short? The first season isn’t even a dozen episodes long, which isn’t all that much time for a show to find a big audience in this particular era. It often takes a lot longer for people to discover something, let alone get on board watching it for a particularly long span of time.

With that in mind, we would say that the future for the Jason Biggs – Maggie Lawson comedy about two parents and their genius kids is very much up in the air. It’d be great for the show to have plenty of time to shine, but this may be it. This could end up being the only sample size that it’s got.

Fox has yet to announce anything when it comes to the future of Outmatched, but we would consider it to be a true toss-up at the moment. In the 18-49 demographic, the comedy is averaging a 0.6 rating. That’s not terrible by most current TV standards, but it’s also far from great. Its larger problem comes more in total viewers, as the show is drawing close to 2.4 million eyeballs live. Given that it is airing new episodes following Last Man Standing on Thursday night, you’d certainly want to expect more from it. Last Man Standing, meanwhile, is averaging almost 4.3 million viewers live. It has close to double the audience every week, and Fox may think they can capitalize on the lead-in a little bit better.

We’re not going to say that we’re incredibly optimistic for the future of Outmatched, largely due to the decrease from the lead-in, the short episode order, and that Fox canceled The Cool Kids last year despite it drawing a much better audience. There just aren’t a lot of spots for shows on Fox, and that makes each timeslot competition.

Hopefully, we’ll learn the future of Outmatched by May — to go along with a lot of other programming.

