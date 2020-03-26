Katy Keene episode 9 return date hopes for Lucy Hale, cast







Following tonight’s episode, you could find yourselves eager to get the Katy Keene episode 9 return date at The CW. Consider this article your source for at least some early speculation!

At the moment, the bad news is that you’re going to be waiting a little while to see more of what’s next. We’ve been lucky to receive a pretty-consistent batch of episodes for most of the season but now, that metaphorical train is leaving the station.

Yet, we have a feeling that this was planned out for some time, and for one reason — The CW wants there to be more episodes airing in May sweeps. They have a real need to extend the season as long as possible, especially with so many of their other shows facing delays and shorter seasons potentially due to the present-day health crisis.

According to a new report from The Futon Critic, Katy Keene episode 9 could return on Thursday, April 16. There is no synopsis out there as of yet for what lies ahead, but we expect to see some sort of emotional growth for a lot of these characters leading up to some big, jaw-dropping surprises near the end of the season. While there is no season 2 renewal officially as of yet, we know that there were thirteen additional scripts ordered. That means that the writers are planning for something grater, and we have to hope they’ll get a chance to continue living with these characters.

Also, it would be great to see some sort of proper Katy Keene — Riverdale spin-off beyond the small one we had earlier this year. Whether or not that is possible, though, will probably depend on the future of Riverdale. It has another season, but with some actors (select parants) leaving the show could be changing in a significant way.

