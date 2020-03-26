Hawaii Five-0 series finale video: Alex O’Loughlin, cast reflect







Just in case you wanted to get emotional over the impending Hawaii Five-0 series finale today, the latest video below does the trick.

In this, you get a chance to hear from a number of key cast members, including Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Meaghan Rath, and many others, as they all talk through the experience of being around the show and saying farewell to these roles. For some of them like Alex and Scott, it’s a goodbye to a show that they’ve been around from the beginning. Meanwhile, for others like Katrina Law, it’s a relatively-new but still emotionally-profound experience. You take a lot away from being in Hawaii and around the people — it’s the sort of experience you don’t really get anywhere else.

For our own take on Hawaii Five-0 ending, all you have to do is check out the video below! Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

We love hearing from Alex and company, but we also do appreciate the inclusion of crew members into the mix. They’re often forgotten amidst the goodbye but for many of these people, they’ve been there from the very beginning. They all become a family together — often, they see one another more than their own families. There are a lot of hours clocked here, and certainly a lot of episodes. (There were several seasons of Hawaii Five-0 that ran for 25 episodes, more than any other scripted network show out there.)

The Hawaii Five-0 series finale is going to air in two parts — the first part will arrive on CBS this Friday, while the second part will air a week from Friday. Hopefully, these two episodes work rather well to give you the farewell to the show that you need. We’re sad that it’s ending, but we’re certainly not going to forget about anything from the past ten years.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Hawaii Five-0 and what lies ahead

What do you want to see on the Hawaii Five-0 series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







