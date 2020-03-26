The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 spoilers: Reddington, Cassandra reunion







The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 arrives on NBC this week, and we’re feeling already like “Cornelius Ruck” will be a curious tale. It’s one that separates Raymond Reddington from the rest of the Task Force, and gives him a mission that is based mostly on his own self-interest.

If you think back to last week’s “Victoria Funberg,” you saw a plot in there where Reddington was going to head off to a secluded island with his nesting casket in order to receive a substantial amount of money. When he arrives, he’s going to reunite with someone partly responsible for setting things up: Cassandra Bianchi.

So what is Cassandra like as a prospective host? We describe her like this because in a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight, it feels very much like she is the person most running the show. She comes across as very accommodating towards Reddington right away, and also flirts with him by hoping that a part of him is there to just see her. (With the way that she talks about a complete set of nesting caskets and the deal being done later in the day, she’s either running the show or extremely in-the-know.)

This preview does give us a good sense that Cassandra and Reddington are on reasonably good terms regardless of whatever happened in their past — it’s either that or Cassandra just really wants the sale to go through and she understands that Reddington is the best way to ensure that this happens. Is it possible that she’s hoodwinking him and there’s something terrible coming his way? This is The Blacklist — we think you gotta be prepared for anything.

