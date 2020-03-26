Do Stumptown finale ratings improve season 2 renewal chances?







The first official Stumptown finale ratings are in, but we cannot say they do too much in regards to the show’s season 2 chances.

Here’s what we can go ahead and tell you — last night’s big episode drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also a tiny bit over 2.7 million live viewers. These are slight increases versus the week prior, but given that this was a finale and there are more people at home now than ever, the folks over at ABC may have been expecting a tad bit more.

As we’ve said for the past few weeks, the network has a tough decision to make moving forward when it comes to the Cobie Smulders series. It has developed a loyal following within a fairly-short period of time, but it also finds itself facing some lower ratings. It does have an in-house connection to ABC that could benefit it when it comes to earnings, so the DVR ratings and internet streams.

Another factor to throw in here is the uncertain future of many of the network’s pilots. Because of what’s going on in the real world at present, we’re seeing a lot of strange, unprecedented changes to how networks do business. If there are no pilots ready for upfronts in May, could ABC opt to keep much of the programming that they already have for a while longer? That could be a consideration, but it’s something that they will have to figure out over the next month or so. Typically by May, firm decisions need to be made about what’s going to happen with a number of different shows on the schedule.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information regarding Stumptown and the chances of a season 2 coming up

Do you want to see a Stumptown season 2 renewal happen?

What do you think about some of the latest ratings over at ABC? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to then also stick around for other updates and scoop pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







