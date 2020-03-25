Stumptown season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC? The latest







Is a Stumptown season 2 renewal going to happen at ABC? Entering tonight’s finale, this is something we’re left to ponder.

As of right now, though, know this — the network has not decided the fate of the Cobie Smulders series. The ratings are such that it is firmly on the bubble, and it could be some time before we learn of a decision. The current state of the country makes it such that there isn’t anything that can be considered “typical” anymore. Everything is changing, especially when it comes to traditional network TV timelines.

Now, let’s get into a discussion of the ratings themselves. For season 1, Stumptown drew a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic in live+same-day averages. Its numbers are actually down slightly versus Whiskey Cavalier, the show that aired in the same timeslot last spring. It ended up being canceled. Will the same thing happen here? There are a number of different variables at play.

For starters, ABC has a greater studio share in Stumptown than Whiskey Cavalier, meaning that they probably make more money off of it. Beyond just that, we also know that the network invested a lot in this show being a hit — there was a big promotional push behind it from the start, and with it having a semi-procedural story, there’s a chance that it could repeat well and get some more numbers a little bit after the fact. They’ll look at DVR ratings, internet streams, and more before they make their decision.

In the end, we’d say that this could go either way. We could see ABC giving Stumptown a season 2, especially when you think about the uncertain future of some of its pilots. Yet, we could also see them thinking that the ratings are too low and ending it now. Either way, we don’t think this is a decision they’ve made fully at the moment. We could be proven wrong, but time will tell…

