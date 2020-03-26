Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD, Hailey Upton role?







Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD, and her role of Hailey Upton? We’re going to break some of that down within this piece, but let’s start by saying that the writers clearly want you to be spending the next couple of weeks wondering.

On tonight’s new episode, we got some more reminders that the Upton character has been on quite the dark path as of late. Not only that, but she also had quite the testy confrontation with Voight. He made it very clear to her that he didn’t want her to become him, and now, it seems like she’s going to be heading off to New York … but for how long? We’ve already lost Erin Lindsay to the Big Apple, so we don’t want to lose anyone else.

For now, though, there isn’t any indication that this is the final appearance of Spiridakos as Upton on the series. There’s still a lot more story here to tell, especially when it comes to her relationship with Jay Halstead.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







