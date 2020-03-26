





Tonight on The Masked Singer, we ended up learning the identity of the T-Rex — and many predictions out there were correct!

At the end of tonight’s episode, it was revealed that under that big Dino mask was none other than YouTube singing/dancing sensation JoJo Siwa. She’s got an enormous online audience, so it would make sense that The Masked Singer would want her. She is also following the trend of another big internet celebrity in Ninja, who came on the series last year.

There were a number of different clues linking this back to JoJo, including bright colors (some of which were tied to her brand) and the idea of her starting in a very competitive environment where only a few make it big. (She was a part of Dance Moms at one point.) The songs she performed all had a sort of energy to them, and it was clear that whoever was doing them at least has a history of performing.

For everyone who got JoJo right, congratulations! The only unfortunate news for her now is that she is not going to be able to be a part of the Super 9, which is going to be starting next week in the form of a big two-hour show. The Rhino, the Astronaut, and the Night Angel are the three celebrity characters who are going to be moving forward. Of the three, we’re the most stumped about the Rhino…

