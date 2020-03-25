Chicago Med season 5 episode 19 return date: A tale of denial?







If you find yourself interested in learning the Chicago Med season 5 episode 19 return date, or getting details on what’s next, we have that within!

The bad news is something that we can get out of the way rather quickly: There is no new installment on April 1. The series was forced to end the season earlier than expected, but it does seem as though there are two more installments coming up. This one is entitled “A River in Egypt,” which brings us back to our title for this article. What’s a river in Egypt? Think in terms of the Nile. Denial. Get it? Yea, it’s a silly joke, but this could be referenced within this episode somehow.

As for the story of this episode itself, it revolves around more trouble for some various characters, and that includes getting an opportunity in order to see the next phase of the conflict between Dr. Marcel and then Dr. Choi. Ethan only recently learned the news about what happened between Crockett and April, and let’s say that he did not take it altogether well.

For a few more details about what’s next now, we suggest that you view the full Chicago Med season 5 episode 19 synopsis:

04/08/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles evaluates a 15-year old who is brought into the E.D. after an apparent fall off an overpass. Will sides with Dr. Asher on a risky treatment plan. Tensions run high between Dr. Choi and Dr. Marcel. TV-14 V

While we don’t expect closure on most Chicago Med storylines this season, it would be rather nice to be able to see and understand where things are going. Take, for example, the future of Will Halstead career-wise. He’s taking some enormous risks with his work as a whole lately, and while he is doing so with the best interest of patients in mind, that doesn’t mean that things are going to work out like he hopes.

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago Med season 5 episode 19?

