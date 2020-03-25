Outlander season 5 episode 7 photos with Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe







Today Starz released some of the first photos for Outlander season 5 episode 7, and we can go ahead and say that these feature characters very much on the brink of war.

Think back for a moment to the end of this past episode, where Governor Tryon made it clear that war was perhaps his only option after the Regulators didn’t respond as he had “hoped.” He still believes that it will be a quick vanquishing of his enemies’ forces, but this is not a situation that Jamie wants any part of. He finds himself now squaring off against an army led by someone he loves, and finding a way to ensure peace here is going to prove difficult.

Want to get some more news on Outlander in video form? Then check out our take all about this past episode below! Once you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We have new video discussions up every week, and we don’t want you to miss any of those.

In the first photo above, you can see Sam Heughan’s character standing in front of a full line of his men, likely preparing for some sort of rousing speech. This is a militia that seems groomed to do whatever he says … and that doesn’t necessarily guarantee it’ll be what Tryon wants. Because Jamie knows how all of this ends, it does leave open a little bit of wiggle room in how he will plot out whatever the future holds.

Meanwhile, this episode is also going to give you an opportunity to see Brianna work alongside Claire, presumably to help care for people amidst everything that is going on out in the field. Every member of the Frasers will be involved in helping to resolve this conflict — Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Skelton’s characters are in an interesting spot. After all, they could be as much advisors as anything else given their knowledge of history. Brianna even comments in some of the previews about how the upcoming conflict may be the spark that lights the fuse for the Revolutionary War.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander now, including our latest promo analysis

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news regarding the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







