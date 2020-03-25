SEAL Team season 3 episode 16 sneak peek: Jason sends Sonny home







Coming up tonight on SEAL Team season 3 episode 16, Sonny is going to find himself in a very frustrating position. He’s itching to help Jason and Bravo, but in the midst of disciplinary action, the best thing for him could be to stay away. Otherwise, he could face even more trouble down the road.

In the sneak peek below for this episode, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as Sonny finds himself enormously frustrated over his position. He doesn’t want to listen to Jason’s advice, which is really more of an order than anything else. Jason wants him to head back to Texas, have some barbecue, and basically chill out because of what Lindell is looking to do. He’s trying to look out for him, but David Boreanaz’s character isn’t exactly known for a lot of his bedside manner. He clearly has some other important things to focus on right now and that is what he is looking to do.

By the time we reach the end of tonight’s episode, we have a feeling that the future for Sonny could start to become a little bit clearer. We know that the team could use him, and we like to think that he will be back with them. With a deployment coming it could end up being an all-hands-on-deck situation. We have a hard time thinking that the writers are going to be inclined to just sideline one of the best characters on the show for the homestretch of the season. They just need to show the nature of consequences first. This is a chance for Sonny to grow, and for Bravo to try and adapt to what is yet another challenge being thrown in their direction. It’s probably one of many that is sure to be coming in the weeks ahead.

Be prepared tonight for action, but also some fantastic performances from much of the cast.

