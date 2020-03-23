SEAL Team season 3 episode 17 spoilers: Max Thieriot directs!







As we prepare to check out SEAL Team season 3 episode 17 on CBS this coming Wednesday, there’s a lot to be excited for. We’re going to see Bravo Team start to spend some time overseas in Afghanistan, just as you are also going to see Sonny combat a few different issues of his own on the other side of the world.

Also, this is going to be a chance to see one cast member in Max Thieriot step into the director’s chair. He is helming “Drawdown,” which is going to provide him with the opportunity to show off even more of his creative side. This isn’t the first episode that he’s directed (he did it previously over on Bates Motel), but this does markt he first time that we’ve had a chance to see him do it within this particular show. We know that SEAL Team can be rather collaborative for its cast members, as we’ve seen already this role be taken on by David Boreanaz on a number of different of occasions.

If this goes well, and we have a feeling that it will, we do think that we’ll have a chance to see Max do it again. (There’s no guarantee that we’ll get a season 4, but for the time being we remain optimistic.)

Below, CarterMatt has the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 17 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Drawdown” – As Bravo Team begins their deployment in Afghanistan during peace negotiations, Sonny reports to an Air Force base in Texas to serve his disciplinary training action, where he gets reacquainted with Hannah (Rachel Boston), a childhood friend, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, April 1 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Could Hannah be someone who helps Sonny on some level? We imagine that this story will be emotional and personal and everything in between — it’s a chance to learn more about one of our favorite characters. Plus, the continuation of a big arc elsewhere. What’s not to like about all of this?

