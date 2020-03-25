This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Is a big Miguel, Rebecca episode coming?







As great as This Is Us may be, it is still a show with flaws — and one of the biggest ones may come courtesy of Miguel.

Let’s be clear — it’s nothing that is wrong with the character himself, or the performance of Jon Huertas in the role. Instead, it has more to do with the fact that Rebecca’s second husband barely gets an opportunity to share his own point of view. He’s around, but we haven’t gotten much insight from him on the clinical trial. More so than that, we don’t know a lot about his own romantic journey with Rebecca. He’s a character forever stuck in Jack’s shadow, but all indications suggest that he is still a good guy and someone who cares for her deeply.

So are we finally going to have a chance to explore this character and his own journey moving forward? It sure seems like it. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show creator Dan Fogelman confirms that while Rebecca is in St. Louis for the clinical trial, there will be a chance to explore her relationship with Miguel in a way we don’t often see. Beyond that, we are going “to get toward a further understanding of how their relationship bloomed, then stalled, then bloomed again.”

For some more video thoughts on the This Is Us finale, be sure to watch our reaction at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, be sure to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our full playlist. We’ll have some other updates coming soon enough.

All of this is important — Miguel is a person with his own thoughts and feelings, and he has an opinion just like all of the Pearsons. He’s not just some bystander watching what happens from afar. We also need to learn eventually where the guy is in the flash-forwards, given that he is not at Rebecca’s bedside — and Nicky instead is wearing a wedding ring. That doesn’t mean that he and Rebecca are married, though; there are some other possibilities that can be explored there, and we’re interested in learning more about what the writers decide to do.

Related News – Check out when season 5 of This Is Us could premiere

What do you think This Is Us should explore with Rebecca and Miguel next season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







