This Is Us season 5 premiere date hopes: When could it air on NBC?







Following tonight’s emotional finale, we know that everyone will be clamoring for a This Is Us season 5 premiere date. This is the sort of show that clamors for that sort of attention, and the endings always have a tendency to leave you wanting more.

Of course, the first thing worth noting here is that you don’t have to be concerned over the future. There will be a season 5 of This Is Us, and at least one more season beyond that. NBC already confirmed the renewals last year. It’s still not 100% if season 6 will be the end of the series or not, but we’re preparing as though that is the case to avoid feeling a little bit of disappointment down the road.

Now, let’s shift over to the premiere date, a question that is a bit more complicated to answer. Typically in this sort of piece, we’d say with an abundance of optimism that the next season is launching in the fall, most likely the final week of September. Everything is a little bit more chaotic now. We’d hope that production would still be able to start in July/August, but there are questions still to wonder there and we don’t want to give any guarantees. The writers may be able to work remotely, though, and that could allow them to keep pressing onward through what is this present medical crisis.

More than likely, there will be some more news regarding This Is Us season 5 later this spring — think around May, when NBC could start to make some determinations around what their fall schedule could look like. Our projection for now is that the episode order for season 5 will be the same — think 18.

