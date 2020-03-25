The Resident season 3 finale promo: Barrett Cain’s big case







The Resident season 3 finale is coming onto Fox next month, and while it may not have been the planned conclusion to the season, it could still be big.

Why is that? Well, for starters, this is an episode that is going to put a focus on Barrett Cain like never before. We’ve come to learn a great deal about Morris Chestnut’s character over time, but a lot of it has come courtesy of his workplace practices. We know how he operates, how he priorities money over patients, and how he does whatever he needs to in order to get ahead. This is not a doctor who works with the same thinking or ideology as Conrad or many of our other heroes at Chastain.

But does that change when someone close to him shows up in the hospital? The promo below offers a sense of how important this woman is to him — and yet, Barrett still wants to do the operation himself. We don’t have to tell you why this is risky — this is a patient he is invested in so if the going gets tough, is he going to be able to think anywhere near as clearly as he should? That’s something that the other doctors and nurses are going to have to watch out for.

On a moral level, one of the other facets of this story that we’re interested in seeing explored comes down to change. Will working on someone he cares about alter Barrett’s philosophy on medicine at all? Is this something that we can expect? It’s at least something worth thinking about for the time being. We don’t think Cain’s story will be wrapped up in this episode, so there are opportunities to see where the story goes from here moving forward.

Related News – Be sure to score some additional updates right now when it comes to The Resident!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you do want some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







