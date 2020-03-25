New Amsterdam season 2 return date pushed back; pandemic episode pulled







Over the course of the past several days, NBC has changed their thinking when it comes to the next New Amsterdam season 2 episode. The same goes for the creative team behind the scenes.

Originally, there were plans for there to be an episode on Tuesday, April 7, one revolving around a deadly flu that would start to spread around the hospital. The title for the installment was “Pandemic” at first, but later was changed to “Our Doors Are Always Open.” Now, the episode has been pulled altogether. The installment was deemed to have subject matter too close to what is currently going on in the world. We certainly don’t blame the network for their decision here, given that viewers are looking more to scripted television as a means to escape right now, as opposed to something that is going to reinforce a number of the fears that they do have.

In an essay over at Deadline, showrunner David Schulner confirms that NBC made the decision to remove the episode — the next new episode is now slated to air on April 14, and it may prove to be the last one completed for the season. Schulner goes on to explain that the episode, written by Harvrad-trained MD David Foster, was written back in 2019, prior to all of the current headlines taking shape. It was not meant to be a ripped-from-the-headlines story, but rather a cautionary tale about what can happen with dangerous diseases in a hospital environment.

Yet, we’re in a position now where this episode is a little too close to home.

The Deadline report noted that this episode (which features Daniel Dae Kim making a guest appearance) may still air in the future, but now is not the time for it. We’ll have more info on the future of this season once it is available.

