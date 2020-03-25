Tiger King season 2 renewal: Is it possible at Netflix?







With the current state of the world, there are more people watching and streaming programming than perhaps ever before. That’s led to some big discoveries, with the Netflix docuseries Tiger King being among those to blow up online. The series is a bizarre true-crime story looking at the story of Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin. The former is a mullet-sporting former candidate to Governor (who also happens to have a roadside zoo in Oklahoma with big cats at the center of it), whereas the latter is an activist and someone out to save big cats. There’s a murder-for-hire plot at the center of what happened between the two, one that led to the arrest of Joe Exotic. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

So while this series continues to be discovered, the co-director behind the series is making it clear that there could be some sort of follow-up here, whether it be a movie event or a season 2. Here is what Rebecca Chaiklin had to say on the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

“We have a crazy amount of footage … There could be a follow-up on this story because there’s a lot that’s still unfolding in it, and it’ll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.”

There is already a scripted version of this story coming starring Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon, and that may only lead to more interest in this story. We’ll have a chance to experience more of this world still, regardless of if there is more Tiger King or not. True crime has long been popular as a genre on Netflix, so even if there is no more of this particular story, we have a feeling that a few other projects are being planned — even if it is hard to film anything at present.

