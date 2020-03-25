This Is Us season 4 finale spoilers: Justin Hartley on Kevin, Madison surprise







At the end of the This Is Us season 4 finale on NBC Tuesday night, there were some pretty significant reveals. Not only did we find out more news when it comes to Baby Jack in the future (as an adult), but we also learned who is the mother of Kevin’s son: Madison. It also just so turns out that he is a dad to a daughter, as well. He’s having twins!

One of the things that is most notable about where Kevin stands in this situation is that this is not a love story. He spent so much of his life chasing something different and yet this is so atypical. In a lot of ways, it feels like it goes along with the tradition of Kevin having atypical things happening to him. He has to figure out now if he wants to be with Madison, and if there is potentially something more here.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Justin Hartley had to say on the subject of whether or not Madison could be right for him:

It might be, and he could still get there. I mean, I love the idea that we write these stories where life doesn’t always turn out the way that you planned it when you were 4. Things happen, every day, and it’s like, “Well, I didn’t see this happening.” And it’s like, how do you adapt? How do you adjust? How do you live your life?

I just love the idea that Kevin has all this money, all this fame, all this notoriety, he’s got everything figured out. And yet he’s an alcoholic, a recovering addict, and he’s got the fancy cars and all this kind of stuff. And yet he doesn’t have a relationship with his dad because he died, and he’ll never have that. And he’s got the love of his life that he was married to, that he cheated on twice, and now this woman is pregnant with his twins that he barely knows. It’s incredible the journey this guy’s taken. He’s lived several lives in one lifetime so far, it’s pretty incredible.

We do think that Kevin will do his best to try and make this relationship work, especially since he knows that he hasn’t found much success with Sophie in the past. Do we think that she is gone from the story entirely? No, but it may take some time before this is all sorted out.

