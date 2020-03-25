Last Week Tonight with John Oliver return date confirmed at HBO







Following a hiatus this past Sunday and a brief episode the week before, HBO is bringing Last Week Tonight with John Oliver back. Yet, it’s not going to be happening in a traditional format.

Today, the premium-cable network confirmed that this Sunday, you are going to see a new episode of the late-night show. The difference is that Oliver will be taping the show from home, which means that it will probably not play out in a way that is similar to what you’re used to. There’s not going to be a live audience, but we’ve seen already a number of late-night hosts try to find a way to make do in these present circumstances. Just look, for example, at what we’ve seen from The Daily Show host Trevor Noah or from The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Bringing back Oliver now is a chance for HBO to take advantage of a demand for news, and it gives them an opportunity to have a voice of comfort in the homes of people who need it. Is there some irony in this statement? Sure, mostly in that Oliver also does a lot of stories about things that people should feel very much alarmed about.

If we had to predict it, our feeling is that we’re going to be seeing multiple new episodes of Oliver’s show from this environment prior to him hopefully making it back to the studio eventually. As just about all of you are probably aware at the moment, there is no timetable on when the current health crisis is going to go away and when people can start to resume some of their everyday lives. It’s really just about trying to find a way to ensure that people are healthy and that the careful steps are properly taken.

