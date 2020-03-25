NCIS season 17 episode 18: Sloane tells Faith about her past







Entering tonight’s NCIS season 17 episode 18, we knew that there was going to be a big reveal or two when it comes to Jack Sloane. Faith was back in her life again, and this time around she came bearing a specific request: The identity of her father. She’s trying to have a baby and understanding her own family history is important to that.

Sloane was willing to help her in just about every way that she could … but the mission got a lot harder once she realized that her daughter wanted to learn about her dad. This is something that stemmed back to an especially painful time in her life, one where she was very young and she fell victim to something terrible: An assault that led to a pregnancy. It caused Sloane to fundamentally change her whole life, as she left school and, after giving birth, opted for an adoption before then eventually deciding to enlist. Faith is back in her life now, but she is just in the process of getting to know her.

Sloane admitted that she didn’t want to admit the news to Gibbs or anyone else because she didn’t want to be thought of as a victim. She wanted to handle the situation on her own. Yet, the moment that Gibbs learned about what happened to her, he wanted the guy’s name. He wanted to ensure that there was his own brand of justice.

Sloane did end up paying the man who assaulted her a visit, making it clear that he would honor his daughter’s request but then never see her again. He ended up doing just that, but Faith was still able to detect the truth behind what happened. The two had an open heart-to-heart at the end of the episode, where Faith thanked Sloane for giving her up and allowing her to have an opportunity to have a life.

This was a painful, emotional story for Sloane — there is no erasing what happened in her past, but she does have an opportunity now to build a relationship with her biological daughter. We’ll see where this story goes over time.

