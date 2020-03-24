The Walking Dead season 10 finale delayed until later this year







The Walking Dead season 10 is going to be facing a sudden shift in its programming, and only just a few weeks ahead of the original end of the season.

Today, AMC confirmed that due to the current state of the country and the health crisis that surrounds us, there is no way for the crew to wrap up post-production on the finale. Here is some of what they had to say on the subject per TVLine:

“Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale … So the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year.”

There are clear plans to finish this episode, so you don’t have to worry about that. Filming for the episode is seemingly done already, so you don’t have to worry so much about that. It’s just about adding some final polish. This could be a summer mini-movie or something to air a month or so before season 11 premieres … but it’s also something that is quite hard to speculate on at the moment. We’re still so far removed from however this crisis is going to end, and the last thing we want to do is give some projected date on anything.

This marks the second major change to The Walking Dead franchise due to the current crisis, as AMC already announced that the premiere date for The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be pushed until later this year.

As of now, episode 15 (airing a week from Sunday) will serve as the “finale.”

