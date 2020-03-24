Leading into Star Trek: Picard finale, CBS All Access offers free month







The Star Trek: Picard season 1 finale is going to be available to stream this Thursday, and you now have a chance to catch up and watch it — for free!

In a new post on Instagram, Sir Patrick Stewart confirmed that you can sign up for CBS All Access for the next month using the promo code “GIFT” — it works for US residents between now and April 23. There’s enough time for those self-quarantining to be able to check out the entire first season leading up to the finale — which we’re of course hoping is every bit as emotional as it looks like it will be on paper.

We can’t think of a better time for the streaming service to do something like this, especially since there are very few other worthy heroes quite like Jean-Luc Picard. He’s a fighter, a thinker, and someone who genuinely stands for something. He’s one of the few TV role models out there that feels universal and he has a way of bringing people together. We’re proud to have him navigate us through the universe one more time this season.

Beyond just Thursday’s finale, know that there is a Star Trek: Picard season 2 coming to CBS All Access in the future — though you’ll have to wait a while in order to check it out. We’d hope that it could premiere at some point in 2021, but we don’t want to be in the projection business too much right now given everything that is going on within the real world.

