The Resident season 3 episode 19 video: Nic’s story in ‘Support System’







Tonight on Fox, The Resident season 3 episode 19 is going to be coming onto Fox, and it’s going to be a big one for Nic Nevin. “Support System” is an episode that features Emily VanCamp’s character trying to give back to the homeless community, but it turns out that there are some other pressing matters to attend to.

Take, for example, the condition of Isaac. In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about. After Isaac makes it clear that one woman is following the rules necessary to get her a lung transplant, he then experiences some signs that he needs medical attention himself. Nic tries to convince him to go to the hospital, but he relents for much of the same reason a lot of people do — fear of his insurance. He recognizes that he doesn’t have a whole lot of money in the bank or a way to help himself if he goes.

Yet, here is the problem — if he doesn’t take care of himself, how can he take care of others? These are often the questions that a show like The Resident likes to ask, and this particular preview is a microcosm of a lot of those things boiled down into a short window of time. There’s no telling quite how this story will go, but Nic’s going to do whatever she can.

As for the woman in need of a lung transplant, much of this episode is going to revolve around Nic trying to find a support system for her and a way to carry some of this forward. We’ll see where the story goes, but we like to think that amidst much of the sadness, The Resident is going to do what it can in order to strike a hopeful tone.

