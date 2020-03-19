The Resident season 3 finale spoilers: How could the story end?







The Resident season 3 finale is slated to air on Tuesday, April 7, and in case you’re wondering if that feels early, it is. We’re already starting to see some of the first dominos start to fall of the present-day health crisis on the TV world. Productions have been forced to shut down, with many of them opting to wrap up their episode orders as-is rather than try to come back later to finish them off. It’s a move considered with safety at the forefront — it may be frustrating for some, but with health as the most important thing for everyone at the moment, it definitely feeels for the best. (For some of the episodes that were once planned, we imagine they could air in season 4 — provided that The Resident is renewed.)

So now, The Resident season 3 episode 20 entitled “Burn It All Down” is going to be the finale, and there will be some opportunities to see some dramatic stuff in here. Marshall will be back on the show, we’re going to learn more about Barrett Cain, and a lot of significant issues will rise to the forefront. There’s no guarantee that this is going to be an episode with a huge cliffhanger, but it does feel like it represents well the tone of the season overall.

If you do want to score some other insight now, check out the full The Resident season 3 finale synopsis below:

Just when Derek’s condition seems to be improving, a severe complication arises, causing Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain’s cover-up. When Cain’s former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life. Meanwhile, Conrad fills in Marshall on the emergency situation facing the hospital and Mina and The Raptor work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer in the all-new “Burn It All Down” season finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-320) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

