This Is Us season 4 finale sneak peek: Randall, Beth talk Rebecca







With the This Is Us season 4 finale coming onto NBC tonight, you have to be prepared for all sorts of emotional moments. This episode will be a chance to get the answer to a lot of key questions, including the escalation of the Randall – Kevin conflict and also the reveal of who Kevin’s fiancee really is.

For the sake of the sneak peek below, we’re putting the focus on a small handful of characters. For starters, we have a preview giving you a reminder that Deja and Malik are still together. It doesn’t seem as though Malik is going anywhere in the near future, and he and Deja are continuing to work things out.

As for the second part of the preview, it focuses more on Randall’s big decision. You’re probably aware of the finer details at this point — Sterling K. Brown’s character decided to tell Rebecca what he was struggling with when it comes to her and the trial in St. Louis. He wanted to make sure that he gave everything he could to ensure that she got better. He may have done what he felt was right for himself, but there are some harsh consequences to some of those actions. That’s something that will be a fundamental part of the show moving into this finale — sooner or later, that is going to come out.

For now, we’re aware of this: Beth is worried. Very worried. She does not seem to be particularly on-board with everything Randall has done and also keeping it a secret still from the rest of the Big Three. The longer they wait, the more upset that they will be.

