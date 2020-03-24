Is Nicholas Gonzalez leaving The Good Doctor, Dr. Melendez role?







Is Nicholas Gonzalez leaving The Good Doctor, and the role of Dr. Melendez in the upcoming season 3 finale? Within this article, we will do our best to break some of that down.

Let’s go ahead and pass along the good news before we get another further — at the moment, there is no clear evidence that Gonzalez is leaving or that Melendez is going to be dead. As a matter of fact, the promo for the episode (watch below) showed the character still alive, seemingly getting some sort of medical treatment.

Granted, we recognize fully that this does not mean that Melendez is going to be making it through the finale in one piece … it just means that he is alive at the start of the episode. This is at least a foundation for all sorts of crazy stuff that could be happening elsewhere.

We do think that one of the reasons for the added stress at the moment is all of the hype that we could be losing someone before the end of the finale. That’s something that a lot of promos have teased and with that, this is something that we’re nervous about. If not Melendez, then who else could be in trouble? We’re already quite concerned about Dr. Glassman — we’d be worried about Shaun, but the show revolves around him! His life is in danger, but he’s gonna have a good chance to make it through.

Just also remember this — there’s a chance that The Good Doctor may not even resolve everything in the finale. They may leave a few things lingering until season 4…

What do you think is going to be coming for Dr. Melendez on The Good Doctor moving forward?

