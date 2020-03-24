Manifest season 2 episode 12 spoilers: The last before big finale







Coming up on Manifest season 2 episode 12 next week, you’re going to be inching ever closer to the big finale. Because of that, there’s one thing that we have to tell you now: Be prepared. This is going to be a big episode coming up that has a lot of extreme twists at the center of it — and it also should leave you wanting a little bit more. There are big battles coming with the Major (likely) at the center of them. Meanwhile, there are also going to be some interesting partnerships formed while Michaela could find herself in a very dangerous position.

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d like a few answers as to some of the larger mysteries within this episode — but we’re probably going to have to be patient with a lot of that.

Want a few more details on what’s ahead? Then check out the Manifest season 2 episode 12 synopsis with some more news about what’s coming:

03/30/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben is drawn to help absolve a passenger of his guilt, while Saanvi enlists help in protecting herself from the Major. Jared and Drea attempt to extract a confession from a trio of ruthless meth dealers who would do anything to exact revenge on Michaela. TV-14

We wouldn’t be surprised if what happens in this episode carries directly over to the big finale — for those wondering, saving Zeke is going to be at the center of that. The synopsis below indicates that and then some:

04/06/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : SEASON FINALE — Michaela and Ben put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue. As the final hours of Zeke’s life approach, Saanvi and Vance make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major, who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date. TV-14 LV

Take a deep breath and buckle up: It’s going to be a bumpy ride moving forward. We don’t know why there was no promo tonight, but it would’ve been nice to have it, all things considered!

