





Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’re going to discuss both that — and then also look ahead!

The good news here is that there are still some new episodes of the courtroom drama coming up — yet, there won’t be a new episode tonight. CBS is spacing out what they have left insofar as announcements go — this is a wise move, at least in terms of having more episodes on the air for the longest span of time. We know that there’s some uncertainty with the end of many series right now and, for the time being, we’re of the mindset that taking things one week at a time. The less that the show rushes things, the better off we’re going to be in the end.

Want a few more details on what lies ahead? Below, CarterMatt has the full synopsis for this All Rise episode with some more news as to what’s coming:

“In the Fights” – Emily’s season-long composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence. Also, Lola struggles with supporting Robin’s distant job offer, and causes a rift with Mark when she reprimands his girlfriend, Amy, for grandstanding in the courtroom, on ALL RISE, Monday, March 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

It seems as though there is at least one more episode of All Rise on the schedule — according to the Futon Critic, the episode “Merrily We Ride Along” will be coming on Monday, April 13. It’s too early to tell if that is actually going to happen at that time, but it’s at least something that we’re monitoring for the time being. Let’s just enjoy these stories, one episode at a time, until everything starts to just trickle out. That’s largely the only option that we have at the moment.

