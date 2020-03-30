





Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Originally, we know that there was going to be one airing tonight entitled “In the Flights” … but the plans have since changed.

Here is what we’ve learned now — the network has pushed back tonight’s episode until next week. Why the change? They are using this week to air more repeats of “The Neighborhood,” which we are presuming to be an opportunity for them to rely on comedy as people try to get through and handle what is an extremely difficult time. We understand the choice, though we’re sure that there are some out there who are bummed to be not be able to get more of this series. After all, it does serve as escapism in its own exciting.

Here is the thing, though — it’s not as though any episodes are being cut by the network. You are still going to have an opportunity to see episode 19, and at least one episode beyond that presumably. You just may be waiting a little bit longer for them. The benefit of doing it this way is that it means we could have a slightly shorter hiatus between seasons … if, of course, All Rise ends up being renewed. We want to be cautiously optimistic, but we recognize that there are no guarantees.

If you do want to be reminded about what you’re going to be getting on CBS next week, we suggest that you check out the full All Rise episode 19 synopsis:

“In the Fights” – Emily’s season-long composure and compartmentalization nosedives when she defends a young man charged with felony domestic violence. Also, Lola struggles with supporting Robin’s distant job offer, and causes a rift with Mark when she reprimands his girlfriend, Amy, for grandstanding in the courtroom, on ALL RISE, Monday, March 30 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network.

What do you want to see when it comes to All Rise episode 19?

