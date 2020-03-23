Will Big Brother Canada 8 be canceled due to Ontario lockdown?







We are living in very uncertain times, and the current health crisis has impacted television shows all over the globe. Now, there is a good chance of it working its way into Big Brother Canada 8.

Today, Ontario decided to put much of the province on lockdown save for all “essential” establishments. It’s something that is rather similar on paper to what is going on here in California, and it means everyone trying to stay indoors in order to stop the spread of anything dangerous. These are drastic moves, but also important ones.

Yet, this is where things become a little bit more mysterious when it comes to Big Brother Canada. Nobody has commented as of right now from the show, but there are of course questions already about where the production would fall amidst the new rulings. The house lies within the Greater Toronto Area, and while the cast are exhibiting no symptoms, the larger concern may be the crew. They are the ones still working on the show, and they are also the ones who stand the most risk of being infected.

Over the weekend, Insight Productions issued a statement making it clear that they were taking precautions behind the scenes for all parties involved:

“Insight is taking every precaution to keep our crew and house guests safe on Big Brother Canada while delivering programming to audiences across the country when they need it most … The safety of the crew and house guests is paramount to Insight and as such we are taking every precaution to ensure a healthy set and workplace. Many additional practices have been implemented including, but not limited to, placing sanitizers at every entrance; daily professional cleaning and disinfection of all edit suites, control rooms, studio spaces, and offices; elimination of the live audience; adjusting the creative so that more staff can work from home, etc.”

Yet, this statement was issued prior to Ontario’s decision, and earlier today a report from The Logic noted that crew members have already resigned from the show this past weekend, and that others have stayed on in fear of losing employment-insurance benefits. None of this bodes well. We do believe that the production company may be trying to ensure that conditions are safe, but in this present world, is “safe” really such a thing outside of the comfort of your own home?

We’ll have more news as it develops but, for now, we don’t want to say that we’re altogether optimistic that the remainder of the season will air. It’s hard to feel that way. (Photo: Global.)

