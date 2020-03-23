Prodigal Son episode 18 spoilers: Into the world of the ballet







Coming up on Fox next week, you’re going to have a chance to check out Prodigal Son episode 18. This episode is entitled “Scheherazade,” and we imagine that one of the first questions everyone will ask will revolve around this: What exactly is Scheherazade? Or, who is it?

For those wondering, that is a reference to the Middle Eastern tale One Thousand and One Nights. More than likely, it’s going to find its way into this particular episode somehow. Structurally, this Prodigal Son installment is going to look like many others that you’ve seen over time. After all, you’re going to have an intense murder case, plus a number of twists and surprises that could work their way into the overall narrative.

If you are interested in getting a few more details now, we suggest that you check out the full Prodigal Son episode 18 synopsis:

When an up-and-coming ballet dancer is mysteriously poisoned, the NYPD dives deep into the rigorous world of dance. Meanwhile, Jessica reunites with an old friend, socialite Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney), and Bright and Eve turn to Martin for answers regarding the girl in the box in the all-new “Scheherazade” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, March 30 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-118) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Clearly, you can expect that this episode will do a good job of showcasing a different side of the world than anything we’ve seen so far. Ballet is highly competitive, and there are a number of different directions that we could easily see that story going in. There should be a great deal of mystery wedged throughout everything ahead, and it’s enough for us to stay very much excited and hopeful. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that Prodigal Son at the very least gets to conclude this season in as satisfying a fashion as possible.

