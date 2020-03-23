Law & Order: SVU season 21: Show boss on what could have been







At the moment, we know that there are still some episodes of Law & Order: SVU season 21 coming up on NBC. Yet, we’re also aware that we are not getting the full order, either. There were four episodes still to be filmed at the time production was shut down, and at the moment, it’s hard to say what to make of that.

Yet, we can at least say what some of the stories would have been about. In a post on Twitter, showrunner Warren Leight discussed how a number of elements from past seasons of SVU were going to be examined further within some of these episodes:

Well, believe it or not, Simon’s death was going to be re-examined in the finale. Along with the return of two prominent characters from earlier seasons. So, we’re sorry not to get to make that episode. The three before it were also in pretty great shape. So it goes.

So what will come of these episodes? We’d love to live in a world where some of these stories end up making it into the already-confirmed season 22, but there is no guarantee that they will. Because of the unprecedented nature of what is happening in the real world, it’s possible these episodes could be re-tooled to reflect what is actually going on. That is something that Chicago Fire EP Derek Haas already discussed on social media, and we are sure that some other writers/producers are thinking about it as well. There may be parts of certain stories that are included, but we imagine it’s a wait-and-see sort of thing. Because Leight is talking here about returning guest stars, there may also be something said for actor availability in this particular situation.

We’ll have more news on the future of SVU as it comes in, but for now let’s just say how grateful we are that NBC has gone ahead and given a renewal for three more seasons. At least there’s nothing to worry about in the long-term; for now, though, the safety of everyone has to be paramount. (Photo: NBC.)

