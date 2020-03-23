9-1-1 season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Chimney & Maddie’s crazy date







Next week on 9-1-1 season 3 episode 13, there are a number of different things to look out for. Of course, you’ll see some of the same emergencies that you’ve come to know on the show already, but then there are also a few personal storylines that could have some surprise twists to them. Take, for example, the idea of what happens when Chimney and Maddie try for some romantic moments … but then they blow up in their face dramatically.

Want a few more details? Then we suggest you check out the official 9-1-1 season 3 episode 13 synopsis that CarterMatt has for you below:

The 118 responds to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation, as Athena pursues a car thief. Bobby and Michael take Harry camping and Chimney and Maddie rush into action when their romantic dinner date takes a wild-turn in the all-new “Pinned” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, March 30 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-313) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Within this episode, we are absolutely confident that there are going to be a number of crazy things crammed in, but with Maddie/Chimney in particular, a big part of the fun may be seeing how this sort of weird experience leads to the two of them getting closer to each other. That’s at least what we’d want — we’re not saying that this relationship is one that will run smoothly from here on out, but we think with all of the emergencies going on here, 9-1-1 is at its strongest when there are opportunities to stop in and relish some of the other things in life, as well. That includes a camping trip, or just a chance for some of the first responders to get to know each other a little better.

After episode 13 airs, there is a little bit of scheduling uncertainty with the remainder of this season. Just get used to that, since chaos could end up becoming the new normal for a number of these different shows while networks adjust their schedules.

