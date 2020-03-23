Supernatural season 15 return date changing after tonight’s episode







Following tonight’s new episode of Supernatural season 15, things are going to be changing for the immediate future.

Originally, the plan here was that there would be new episodes of the Jared Padalecki – Jensen Ackles series from now until the series finale. We knew that this wasn’t going to happen anymore, as the cast wrapped filming prior to the series finale being finished. The reason for that is fairly clear — it’s all due to the outbreak that has shut down business and led to many stay-at-home orders across various parts of the United States and Canada.

Yet, in a post on Twitter today, Andrew Dabb confirmed that things are even more complicated — because the editors and the post-production crew have not been able to finish the remaining episodes, there is going to be an extended hiatus following tonight. Yet, he also does promise that the team has every intention in the world of coming back and finishing some of the remaining episodes. There will be a proper ending to this story, but there is no real sense of when said ending will be.

Also, we should go ahead and note that the last thing that we want to do here is give any false hope as to when a return date could be — it could be in a month, or it could be in a few months. There is no clear sense as to how long this will last, as the most important thing is that everyone makes it through this situation as healthy as possible. Nothing else really matters. Luckily, we do have a good 14 seasons of Supernatural in the past to dive into and enjoy. Consider this an extended opportunity to reflect for a little while longer before things start to wind down as a whole.

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

