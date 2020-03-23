Big Brother Canada 8 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 24)







The Veto Ceremony took place today within the Big Brother Canada 8 house, but we can’t exactly say that it was altogether eventful. The same result happened that everyone would have assumed in advance, and it’s that the veto was not used. This means that Carol and Minh-Ly each remain on the block, with it looking rather likely that Carol will leave.

Is there a ton of strategy talk going on today? Hardly, but we also cannot say that we’re altogether shocked by this at all. With Carol going, nobody wants to be the one to stand up and rock the metaphorical vote here. Sure, there has been talk about trying to evict Minh-Ly instead — Sheldon has been a real ringleader for that effort. However, there are a number of different issues associated with it, with one of the biggest ones being the sole fact that if Sheldon/Brooke are seen as the people responsible for the plan, they sink their own game socially. They need someone else to be the ones to do it.

There are also two other different scenarios that could play out here, and each would also be rather funny. First, Minh-Ly gets evicted and with that, Sheldon and Brooke think that they’ve won. Yet, it’s still possible after the fact that Minh-Ly gets back into the game because of a twist/Canada’s vote and enacts revenge there. We also have a crazy idea — what if Carol isn’t evicted, and she actually decides to win HoH just from the vantage point of revenge? It’s probably not going to happen, but it would still be funny.

We should also note here that this week, a new statement was released by Insight Productions confirming further that the game will continue as planned, with there being more efforts being made behind the scenes to ensure the safety of the cast and crew.

