The Walking Dead season 10: Will Danai Gurira return in Rick Grimes films?







Last night’s new episode of The Walking Dead was an emotional one for many people out there, and there is a pretty simple reason behind it: Having to say goodbye to Danai Gurira. While she wasn’t an original cast member on the show, she is behind one of the most iconic roles. Michonne had quite the incredible journey over the years and yet now, said journey has come to a close.

But has it for good? We know that there is speculation aplenty that the actress could be back for the upcoming Rick Grimes movies, which have been under a heavy veil of secrecy for the past year-plus. They are so secret, in fact, that Gurira herself is not confirming much of anything about her future. In a new interview with TVLine, she opted to not discuss too much the idea of coming back, but rather where Michonne is heading now:

We’ll have to touch base on that later. But wherever Michonne’s going, she’s determined to find him. That’s now her mission. It’s always been her hunch [that he’s alive], and she finally let it go, last season in the flashback. She and Daryl always had that hunch. Something didn’t make sense. But she had to put it away and take care of those who were around her. So to have that reawakened… the only way she could go [after Rick] was with Judith’s urging and permission. Whatever happens, she’s going to give it her all. But because of her evolution, she makes the same decision [that she had with Andrea,] to help people, to an extent expressing her humanity to the inconvenience of her own aspirations. That’s the woman that she’s become, and I was happy that that was the woman she got to exit being.

This does feel like as worthy of an exit for Michonne as we’re going to have, and our hunch for now is that she won’t find Rick right away. We know that there are plans for multiple movies and with that in mind, it could take a little while before we end up getting the conclusion we so desperately want. The first movie, for example, could fill us in on the early phases of Rick’s new journey.

