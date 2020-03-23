Outlander author Diana Gabaldon hypes up remaining season 5 episodes







Over the past 24 hours or so, there’s been a great deal of discussion online about Outlander season 5 — or, at least a brief sequence in this past episode featuring Jamie and Claire Fraser in the stables. The scene came under fire from Diana Gabaldon, who described as having “bad dialogue, bad direction, bad lighting, awkward set … Actors did their level best with what they were given to work with.”

(There are some mischaracterizations happening online about Gabaldon’s comments — some are claiming this means she disliked the entire episode, which is not the case. The stable scene was certainly imperfect, but it was surrounded by a lot of magnificent moments.)

So what episodes have earned the series’ author’s factor the most? In a post on Twitter, she notes that almost all of the remaining episodes are really great — including, of course, one she wrote in episode 11. Sam Heughan also retweeted the latter message from Gabaldon below, one that notes that Sam and Caitriona Balfe had a greater influence on the second half of the season than the first.

Outlander is a series that does often have its fair share of challenges, mostly in that you have a dedicated legion of fans who already love the source material. Also, you’ve got the high standard of the first handful of seasons to try and match. There have been a number of different changes to the source material already that add to the challenge — the truth is that it’s almost impossible to do a direct adaptation of the source material, but the irony is that some scenes that have strayed further from the source material worked better than the show’s depiction of the stable scene. (We’re not saying that all the changes are great ones, but some, like keeping Murtagh alive, have helped to create a fascinating atmosphere on the show at present.)

Well, none of them are bad. I loved 501, though, and Really Like 507, 509, 510, 511 <cough> and 512. https://t.co/5Z9QUZvUTF — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) March 23, 2020

I'd say yes. I personally like all the episodes going forward. Some are spectacular! https://t.co/pxGShXXmaI — Diana Gabaldon (@Writer_DG) March 22, 2020

