This Is Us season 4 finale debate: Why is Dr. K returning?







The This Is Us season 4 finale is going to be arriving on NBC this Tuesday, and you’ve probably heard a few things about it. We’re going to learn the identity of Kevin’s fiancée, you’ll see the argument between Randall and Kevin play out, and then there will be some appearances from people we haven’t seen in a while. Think in terms of characters like Malik and also the older version of a young Jack.

But what about Dr. K? We pose this particular question because he is the character singing “Blue Skies” in the promo for what lies ahead. We know that we’ve had a relationship with this character for quite some time, but it’s also hard to imagine what his role could be in a story set mostly in the present. Unless he somehow found a way to be immortal, it’s hard to imagine that the man is still alive.

So why bring him back? This could be a way to have the story of the past mirror the present? At the center of this episode will be Baby Jack’s first birthday, which seems to include some sort of trip to the hospital. It may just be a precaution due to him having such a difficult birth and early start, and if so, we could be seeing something similar happen to the Big Three in the past.

Remember that for this show, Dr. K represents so much more than just a guy with a stethoscope. He represents new beginnings and also someone who was there for guidance. His presence is warm and nostalgic, and there is a full-circle feel to him coming back at this point.

