American Idol 18: Were Margie Mays, Jonny West split up during Duets?







Tonight on American Idol 18, we had a chance to experience another big phase of the competition — and a particularly fun one. Duets replaced the infamous Group Round, which by and large something that we endorsed fully. That was one of those segments where the drama often overshadowed the singing, and we’re glad that something a little bit different is taking its place.

Was there still some drama? Sure, but we also loved getting to see people with an established connection perform. Take, for example, couple Jonny West and Margie Mays. The two have been together for years, and because of that, you would’ve automatically assumed that the two would have been perfect together. There were real, emotional stakes for the two of them, and there were a few different struggles that they each had. They didn’t mesh perfectly together here.

Yet, at the same time, we’ve heard both of them be extraordinary on an individual basis, and we do think that there is a reasonably good chance that they find a way in order to make a live-show lineup — or whatever that means on this uncertain season.

In the end, both Margie and Jonny live to fight another day — they’ll advance to the solo rounds, and we’ll get a chance to see a lot of those noteworthy performances from all of the remaining contestants in the days to come.

