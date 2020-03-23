The Rookie season 2 episode 16 return date: American Idol crossover?







Do you want to see The Rookie season 2 episode 16 return date, or some other news when it comes to the story to come? We’ve got some of that below…

Let’s start things off here by going ahead and getting a lot of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new episode coming on the network in a single week’s time. What’s the reason for that? Well, it’s a part of the natural order of how a show like this goes. ABC is clearly trying to stretch some of these episodes out there for as long as humanly possible.

So when the show does come back, there’s going to be something rather fun that takes place — a crossover episode! American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all going to appear alongside host Ryan Seacret. Given that The Rookie follows up American Idol on the schedule, this is a crossover that makes a lot of natural sense.

Below, CarterMatt has the official The Rookie season 2 episode 16 synopsis with some more news when it comes to what’s ahead:

“The Overnight” – Officers Chen and Bradford respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of “American Idol,” and Officer Chen ends up facing Ryan Seacrest and the judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie). Meanwhile, Chen befriends reporter (Roselyn Sanchez) whose motives are not clear on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” airing SUNDAY, APRIL 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’ll admit this now — if Nathan Fillion doesn’t get to sing in this episode, we’re going to be bummed almost right away. Why can’t you find a way to bring that in here? We don’t really think that American Idol is going to be as big a part of the episode as it seems on the surface (the judges probably didn’t have that much time to film something), but the show will probably find a way to make things work and balance everything out.

