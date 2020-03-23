Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan would ‘love’ to keep show going







We know that there are all sorts of people out there eager to get an Outlander season 7 renewal at Starz. Trust us when we say that we’re right there with you! We know already that there is a season 6 renewal and new episodes will hopefully start filming later this year. (We say “hopefully” because of everything that is going on in the real world — filming originally was set to begin later this spring, but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.)

What we know at the moment is that Sam Heughan is eager to keep things going, provided that everyone behind the scenes at Starz and Sony feels the same. He indicated as much in a new Twitter Q&A session leading into the episode tonight. We know that this is consistent with everything that he has said before — there has never been any indication on his part that he is ready to stop playing Jamie Fraser. It is a tremendous, meaty role that allows him to play a wide range of different emotions and styles. The Outlander shooting schedule is such that it does also afford some opportunities for the cast to do some other things. Both Sam and Caitriona Balfe have taken on movie roles during their time away from the show, and we’re sure that this will probably continue to be the case.

Also, there are no better fan bases than Outlander when it comes to people who are eager to support all your future endeavors, no matter what they may be.

So what will determine the show’s season 7 future? We’re thinking mostly the ratings for season 5 across all measurements, coupled with costs and also the right arrangement between the network and studio. Outlander is one of Starz’s two biggest hits and with that in mind alone, it makes no real sense to conclude it.

Do you want to see an Outlander season 7 happen over at Starz?

I hope we continue for years. There have been discussions. Just hope you all keep watching!x https://t.co/d9HwIF8aw8 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 22, 2020

