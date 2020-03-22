The Last Kingdom season 4 premiere date confirmed at Netflix







Hungry to dive into the world of The Last Kingdom once more? We are pleased to report that you will be able to do it in the relatively near future.

In a new post on Twitter, the series confirmed that on Sunday, April 26, you are going to have a chance to see more of the story in action. We’re going to be gearing up for an adventurous season, one that brings you stories of land and sea — and probably also death. Lots of death. The show has been able to get stronger and stronger over time, which is really the sort of thing that only a few other shows can really attain. (It’s a little bit strange that the series is rolling out on a Sunday, but Netflix has been experimenting with all sorts of different dates these days.)

Just in case the premiere date was not enough for you in terms of your overall excitement, also take a look at the photos below! Those should offer up at least a small sense of some of the story ahead, and a lot of the different locations and characters to anticipate. Relationships will be tested, and battles will be won or lost.

So now that the premiere date is out there, what other stuff can we anticipate seeing? Our sentiment is that there will be some sort of trailer over the course of the next couple of weeks. Netflix tends to be rather compact when it comes to the promotion for some of its shows — they don’t like to have everything out there so early that viewers forget about it. In general, we hope there’s a good campaign here in the States — The Last Kingdom is one of those great shows a lot of people simply haven’t heard of yet.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last Kingdom season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

Shield walls at the ready, Arselings! Prepare for battle as Season 4 of The Last Kingdom comes to NETFLIX on Sunday 26th April ⚔️ #TheLastKingdom #Season4 pic.twitter.com/6P6axGz9p0 — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) March 19, 2020

Kingdoms will be challenged and battles will be fought. The Last Kingdom season 4 is coming soon to Netflix. What do you think is in store for these familiar faces? #TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/frXgVnTZYd — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) March 20, 2020

