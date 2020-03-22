The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 3: Gabriel and Ruby’s future







Tonight on The Good Karma Hospital, we ended up seeing a new arrival in town, some of Gabriel’s past, but then also more story when it comes to his present with Ruby. Can’t these two just be consistently together and happy? Is that really so much to ask?

We’re sure that the show is going to do what it can moving into episode 3 to try and bring Ruby and Gabriel closer together … but them finding a way to keep things steady is going to be quite challenging. For one, you have the consistent rigors of the job. Following that, meanwhile, you also have some other issues when it comes to Aisha’s continued presence. The longer that she is around on the series, the more that there is potential for sustained drama. That’s especially the case of she and Gabriel end up working together for a while.

So what would we expect in general through this episode? It starts with more of Gabriel trying to establish more of what he wants out of his personal and professional lives. Meanwhile, it continues further with some other characters taking care of matters both of the heart and home. We saw some medical crises play out within the episode tonight, and those are only going to continue and play out in a myriad of ways.

We know that there are going to be some people out there who are rather-hesitant about just about every fictional medical story these days — even within the world of The Good Karma Hospital. Yet, if there is one thing that reassures us, it is this — we think that, by and large, this is a show about heroes. It’s about people trying to do the best for the community around them. We like to think that this is the sort of thing we all should hope for our own local medical community. That’s the spirit that could push the show forward.

