Outlander season 5 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Ballad of Roger Mac’







Next week on Starz, Outlander season 5 episode 7 is going to arrive on Starz. Are you ready for “The Ballad of Roger Mac”?

Interested in scoring some other Outlander video scoop right now? Then we suggest that you watch our latest take at the bottom of this article! Once you do, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our playlist. We’ll have more video reactions coming after every episode!

If you’ve seen some of the promos already for what’s coming up, then you’ve got a good sense of the rather-high stakes that are present here from top to bottom. The conflict between the Regulators and the British is at a fever pitch. Tryon has conceded that war may be his best path forward — it’s certainly not something that we want to see from the outside looking in, but it’s something that feels almost inevitable unless Jamie can find another way.

Luckily, we know that he will have some help from people who know the truth about the future — think along the lines of Claire, Brianna, and Roger. Maybe they can better help him to look towards the path ahead?

If you want to get a few more details, be sure to check out the full Outlander season 5 episode 7 synopsis:

The Regulator Rebellion reaches a boiling point, forcing Jamie to face his fear and confront the consequence of his divided loyalties.

We will admit that it is the title for this episode that is perhaps the most intriguing — how could it not be? It suggests that Roger is going to have a focal point in just about everything, which could prove rather validating for him amidst all that has happened. He’s been concerned that Jamie does not respect him — tonight’s episode may at least do something when it comes to changing that, as he did prove rather validated by his work over at the Ridge.

While Roger, Jamie, Claire, and Bree contend with this reality, there is another threat still underneath the surface: Stephen Bonnet. We know that Jamie has set up a meeting-of-sorts under the name of Alexander

Related News – Be sure to get some other information regarding this Outlander episode and what’s to come

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







