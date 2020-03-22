Batwoman episode 17 spoilers: Prepare for ‘A Narrow Escape’







Batwoman episode 17 will be arriving on The CW next week, and within this episode, the past is going to come back. Through “A Narrow Escape,” Ruby Rose’s character is going to find herself facing off against a threat that, in some ways, will feel both new and old. There is a great deal of familiarity that may be present within this story, but also a different set of stakes and challenges. This is a story of morality, and one that tests just what heroes are made of.

Oh, and we should go ahead and note that Batwoman is not the only person being tested here. For some more insight, remember to check out the full Batwoman episode 17 synopsis below:

WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles (#117). Original airdate 3/29/2020. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What makes this particular episode more important is simply that it could be the last one for a little while. We’re at a point here where The CW is going to need to hold onto some of their episodes for as long as possible — mostly to keep programming going until May sweeps. They may take a week or two off and, for now, there isn’t a whole lot of information about when some of the next new episodes are going to be coming on the air. Patience is going to be a virtue … but at least the episodes are available in a way that people can enjoy them without too much trouble.

